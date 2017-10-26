CONTACT: David Ajang Dau, President

Tel: 615- 423-0104

E-mail: davidadau@yahoo.com

FOR IMMEDIATE MEDIA RELEASE

October 18, 2017

Baping Association for Development Fundraiser Set for May 26, 2018

You Are Cordially Invited!

To all the sons and daughters of Dachuek community in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and around the world, and to our Twic East communities, our sisterly communities of Duk, and Bor, as well as all South Sudanese Communities; to our in-laws, friends, and our well-wishers and generous donors, you are all cordially invited to attend Dachuek Baping Community Association for Development fundraiser, reunion, general election, and Cultural Day celebration from Saturday – Sunday, May 26-27, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The purpose of the Cultural Day celebration is to reflect upon our core values, identity and principles that bring us together as South Sudanese and, in particular, the Dachuek Community. We the Dachuek people boldly embrace our cultural traditions and wisdom that have been bestowed upon us by our maker and passed down to us through our great ancestors. Indeed, as members of the Dachuek community, we have been inspired to embrace our strengths and use them to transform our communities around the world for the advancement of mankind and, in particular, for the great people of South Sudan.

It is in this spirit of Kaam brotherhood that we call upon Dachuek communities around the world to come together and celebrate our heritage with traditional dances, music and authentic African cuisines. Come and gaze upon beautifully hand crafted costumes, artifacts and unique treasures as we support the noble projects and mission of our great people. The festivities will include presentations from great Dachuek women who will enter first with their majestic and historical songs, followed by drama, poems, comedians, live entertainment and historical legends. A special treat to include keynote speakers, speeches from head Dachuek dignitaries around the world, all designed to inspire and call our people to action.

Dear friends, native sons and daughters, in celebration of this great day, please also know that we will be counting on your generosity in terms of financial support, as this will positively impact the needs of our devastated communities back home. Your support is needed to rebuild our communities, build village schools, and provide healthcare and nutrition to our people.

The Executive Committee greatly appreciates your generous support in advance. As a leadership, we are humbled and it has been an honor to serve you and we look forward to serving you again at our forthcoming event. Again, we look forward to welcoming you all to our event next year, hosted in the great city of Des Moines, Iowa.

To our donors and all well-wishers, Baping Association for Development is a nonprofit entity which operates under the form 501(C) (3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code and so your donations will be tax deductible. Baping is the main Boma of the Dachuek people of Twic Central County, in the State of Jonglei, South Sudan.

###

For more information about the fundraising, donation and additional comments, please contact members of the BADE Executive committee:

David Ajang Dau, President (615)-423-0104

John Chol Kongor, Vice President (712)-267-9938

John Mayen Dau, Treasurer (972) 876-2205

Khot Manyok Majok, Deputy Secretary (214)-392-9102

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

