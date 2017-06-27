THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Since the inception of it on October 15, 2016, Athooc Association will conduct her first annual meeting and relief fundraising on August 12 to 13, 2017 in Greenboro, NC. Time and venue will be provided at the end of article. The guidelines and objectives of the association are well spelt out in the Athooc’s bylaws.

Therefore, we the members of AA U.S.A would like to invite or inform our members, non- members, our neighbors, families, friends, and general public that we shall have our first annual meeting and fundraising in Greenboro, North Carolina on the above mentioned date as required by AA bylaws. The leadership of AA would to thank and appreciate our host community members in North Carolina ahead of time for their generous and hospitality prevailed. They have done magnificent and marvelous job during this short notice. Also, sectional leaders of Athooc communities, Gok association, Bor County, Twic, Duk, and other leaderships in different capacities will get their invitation separately from general public directly from AA executive office.

Athooc is one of the fourth regions of greater Bor namely: Duk, Twic, Athooc, and Gok occupied Jonglei State in South Sudan. These regions got their own communities and sub-community for instance: Athooc communities comprised of Juet, Abuodit, Alian, Pathuyith, Angatkuei, and Biong respectively according to their geographical boundaries.

All members of those communities resided in all over fifty (50) States of U.S.A have decided to form not- for-profit organization aimed to support their vulnerable people back home. Because history of South Sudan is not secretive, a decades of civil war speak volume about the situation those people went through and still living in it now. For example, as we speak, South Sudan infested and plunged into worst economic meltdown for the first time in history, and this especially affected people of Jonglei State who have experienced mass killing and inflicted heavy casualties of recent civil war of 2013.

For these reasons and other horrific surprises of South Sudan histories, patriotic and committed members of Athooc communities U.S.A resorted way forward to launch a think-tank organization to sponsor many pending issues affecting people back home and abroad as part of nation building.

To members of Athooc who didn’t join or support organization for any inconvenience or other pertinent information, please come to the meeting and all issues will be addressed. We are extending our invitation to lovely sisters of Athooc in Canada, Australia, U.S.A, and anywhere in Europe to support us abundantly. All our in-laws and friends who will voluntarily reach us soon they encountered this message on social media will be greatly appreciated. We can never fail if we united and support each other regardless!

Address and time:

312 W Meadowview Rd, Greenboro, NC 27406

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 am

Thanks!

Office of Information and press

Alier Panchol Yuot and Garang Anyieth

You can reach: gabrielpanchol@gmail.com

