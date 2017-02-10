THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Dear Family, Friends and well-wishers:

You are all invited to Atet Community Association (ACA) Fundraising event for Makuach Primary School Project on March 25, 2017 Makuach Primary School is located in Makuach Payam South Sudan.

Makuach Primary School is an old school that was built sometime in the 1970s. The few classrooms that were built have all collapsed since they were not permanent. As of 2011, the children were being taught in the tents provided by the United Nations (UN). The tents provided temporary shelters but the school needs permanent buildings. As a result, Atet Community Association (ACA) initiated rebuilding Makuach Primary School.

The ACA is a nonprofit Association based in the US. ACA is undertaking Makuach Primary School project by soliciting funds from its members. However, given the daunt of the project and the number of the ACA members in US, ACA is doing a fundraising event and appealing to all friends, neighbors and all the well-wishers to help in making this project a success. By donating to this project, you are helping in educating a child that probably would not had a chance for education.

The fundraising event will take place on March 25, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Below is the Address for the Fundraising event: 970 Colt Rd, suite 3027, Richardson, TX 75080. ACA welcomes you all to the event. However, ACA also understands that there can be challenges to making it to the event venue. If you cannot make it to Texas, ACA will appreciate your donation by contacting David Akau Mabior, ACA Finance Secretary, for details on how you can make a donation.

ACA would like to thank you in advance for your generous support. Your contribution is greatly appreciated and it will be used exactly to rebuild old Makuach primary school. In addition, we the current ACA leadership and the subsequent leadership will be updating you on how ACA utilizes your money on the intended project. ACA is planning on having a fun night with you all. There will be traditional dance as well as other entertainments.

For contacts, you can reach:

Presidency Office:

Thon Aguek Aguto, ACA Chairman, at 832 643 2765.

Wuoi Leek Nyieth, Deputy Chairman, at 703 953 6916

Secretariat Office:

Lual Aker Dengtiel, ACA Secretary General, at 502 536 0323

Guguei Panchol Duot, ACA Deputy Secretary General, at 701 200 2664

Information Office:

Gai Magok Kureng, ACA Information Chairperson, at 470 249 4309

Gai Chol Gai, ACA Deputy Information Chairperson, at 816 805 2633.

For those who will be traveling to Dallas, Texas, please contact one of our organizers listed above!

Come one, come all!

Thanks,

Wuoi Leek Nyieth

703-953-6914; leek.john2@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

