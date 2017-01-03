THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

It’s exactly the 1st Anniversary of Jocop Dhieu Mayol since he was shot dead on Jan 2, 2016, at 5.00 P.M. by someone who appeared to be a close friend as well as a colleague at Equity Bank Ltd., Juba, South Sudan. The shooting seemed to be accidental and the judge was persuaded by the theory of the defense in his ruling. However, the judge referred the two families to Dinka Customary laws governing such deaths. The case was finalized. The decedent’s family acquiesced; the memories are still very raw as per our conversation with the decedent’s mother and brother, Jacob Mawut Deng.
Upon learning of his demise, many of us were perplexed and devastated. It was unfathomable how the decision was arrived at by fate. Most people reflected and shared memories of him in their respective jurisdictions, including Kakuma Refugee Camp, as a brilliant soccer player, student, comedian, gifted writer, linguist, devoted believer, a sole bread-winner, industrious and ethical banker.
To add to a long success story list groomed by Deng Awar is Kenjok Wal Athiu who is currently a distinguished professional soccer player in Australia after having moved to Australia several years ago. In a televised colourful ceremony in Australia, Kenjok Wal was acclaimed as a National Premier League Player of the Year 2016 and with pomp and glitz, was awarded and presented with a magnificent trophy
These are two fantastic guys armed with superior soccer skills and they impressed upon Kenjok the importance of character and being socially responsible. The boy has turned out well and it’s a great feat and indelible legacy for these friends. We remember how two Turkana morans armed with canes and knives (popularly known as aberrait in Turkana) scattered these kids when they had gone to play in Equatoria with their peers. Outside the Fence of Group 14, they were accosted, being alone with the kids; Deng had to tackle these gentlemen alone until he secured and gathered all the boys who were scared and ran helter-skelter. This is what Deng Awar had envisioned when he undertook the training and coaching of those very little guys. Success planning is part of strategy in politics, sports et cetera. As a result of this, Kenjok has achieved what was elusive to us.
Accordingly, in our capacity as veteran players, inherently concerned with the welfare of our members, Kok Achiek Ajith and I took the lead in requesting our players and our most loyal fans in diaspora to contribute funds toward this cause. We circulated the message twice on Facebook, made phone calls and even Kok worked diligently day and night in meeting our members at various occasions and platforms and communicated our desire.
Instinctively and conscientiously, we could contribute anything and everything but this was not going to lessen and would never assuage the misfortune. The mother‘s life is forever changed because our pearl is irreplaceable. We purely and solely meant this money to be a token of appreciation for proper upbringing and for sharing him with us. The loss of her son was unique by virtue of their background in Kakuma and in whichever way you look at it. In spite of these insurmountable circumstances, he was not held down in his endeavours as his mother steered him through such challenges.
Responding kindly and overwhelmingly to our request, our solicitous players and fans in the United States and Australia, generously contributed $2,200 toward this noble cause. We would have exceeded this amount had we extended the deadline. However, because of time and extremely busy schedules, we, designated as Contact Persons (CPS), decided to officially bring this to an end because we felt we had allotted sufficient time to our socially responsible players and our loyal fans and the entire Makuach Community in diaspora.
In this regard, please join us in applauding the following players and our most loyal fans who have contributed generously to the cause to the tune of $2,200.We wish to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to you all for your contributions in order to accomplish this great and altruistic undertaking. This is a team effort and we are proud of what we have collectively achieved. We are honoured and have no words to describe your benevolence; we are indebted to you including those whose names do not feature here. The list is led by a bevy of beauties and supportive women who have always been on our side in any and every endeavor of our life. They used to throng the fields in Kakuma, Kenya, to cheer us as we took on our opponents and that tremendous support has not wavered in this humanitarian gesture. They have adorned many years of our lives.
On accountability, financial propriety and transparency in utilizing your money, two weeks prior to sending your contributions to the intended recipient, we spoke on phone to the mother and the brother of the deceased. After condoling with the family, sharing in their grief and offering words of encouragement, the first remittance was remitted on December 2, 2016 and the second remittance was sent on December 19, 2016.We confirmed the receipt of your hard-earned money to our mother.
Once again, thank you for your generous contributions. We have done what you had tasked us to do. However, the mother of the deceased is still fragile and we would still implore everyone to enhance and assist in her healing process be it moral, spiritual or any help accorded. We wish the bereaved family, our contributors, Church administration in Bor Town and everyone a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2017. Rest in peace our treasure, Jadhima aka Jocop Dhieu Mayol.
