THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

It’s exactly the 1st Anniversary of Jocop Dhieu Mayol since he was shot dead on Jan 2, 2016, at 5.00 P.M. by someone who appeared to be a close friend as well as a colleague at Equity Bank Ltd., Juba, South Sudan. The shooting seemed to be accidental and the judge was persuaded by the theory of the defense in his ruling. However, the judge referred the two families to Dinka Customary laws governing such deaths. The case was finalized. The decedent’s family acquiesced; the memories are still very raw as per our conversation with the decedent’s mother and brother, Jacob Mawut Deng.

Upon learning of his demise, many of us were perplexed and devastated. It was unfathomable how the decision was arrived at by fate. Most people reflected and shared memories of him in their respective jurisdictions, including Kakuma Refugee Camp, as a brilliant soccer player, student, comedian, gifted writer, linguist, devoted believer, a sole bread-winner, industrious and ethical banker.

As deeply concerned players, fans and the entire Group 14/Makuach fraternity around the globe, the reaction was visceral and unbelievable. This cutest boy was one of the youngest kids whom Dee Awar aka Deng Awar recruited, coached and groomed after having discerned a remarkable talent in him at a formative age; the late relished soccer and was passionate about academics. In fact, he was fatally hit while reading a book. Further, he was a prolific contributor to Bor Globe engrossing pool of articles. On learning this shocking news, Bor Globe Editor, Majur Deng Nhial, and the entire Bor Globe family issued a statement recognizing how they were afflicted by his sudden death and befittingly acknowledged his work as one of their intellectual capital.

To add to a long success story list groomed by Deng Awar is Kenjok Wal Athiu who is currently a distinguished professional soccer player in Australia after having moved to Australia several years ago. In a televised colourful ceremony in Australia, Kenjok Wal was acclaimed as a National Premier League Player of the Year 2016 and with pomp and glitz, was awarded and presented with a magnificent trophy

Dee Awar and Kok are still deeply immersed in Kenjok’s soccer holistic development. Kok has been mentoring, profiling and tracking his progress, mobilizing fans within the community to attend games with the aim of giving him support and encouragement and ultimately, keeping us updated on his development on Facebook.

These are two fantastic guys armed with superior soccer skills and they impressed upon Kenjok the importance of character and being socially responsible. The boy has turned out well and it’s a great feat and indelible legacy for these friends. We remember how two Turkana morans armed with canes and knives (popularly known as aberrait in Turkana) scattered these kids when they had gone to play in Equatoria with their peers. Outside the Fence of Group 14, they were accosted, being alone with the kids; Deng had to tackle these gentlemen alone until he secured and gathered all the boys who were scared and ran helter-skelter. This is what Deng Awar had envisioned when he undertook the training and coaching of those very little guys. Success planning is part of strategy in politics, sports et cetera. As a result of this, Kenjok has achieved what was elusive to us.

As a result of his sudden death, hearts were broken and many paid glowing tributes to the decedent. Mourners could not imagine how his mother could cope with this tragic loss. There was outpouring of sincere sympathies, empathy and compassion toward the bereaved family especially his mother. Despite the passage of time, the pain is still fresh and unbearable now; the mental anguish and trauma would take forever for the bereaved family and all of us who were fortunate to know this handsome and awesome boy.

Accordingly, in our capacity as veteran players, inherently concerned with the welfare of our members, Kok Achiek Ajith and I took the lead in requesting our players and our most loyal fans in diaspora to contribute funds toward this cause. We circulated the message twice on Facebook, made phone calls and even Kok worked diligently day and night in meeting our members at various occasions and platforms and communicated our desire.

Instinctively and conscientiously, we could contribute anything and everything but this was not going to lessen and would never assuage the misfortune. The mother‘s life is forever changed because our pearl is irreplaceable. We purely and solely meant this money to be a token of appreciation for proper upbringing and for sharing him with us. The loss of her son was unique by virtue of their background in Kakuma and in whichever way you look at it. In spite of these insurmountable circumstances, he was not held down in his endeavours as his mother steered him through such challenges.

Responding kindly and overwhelmingly to our request, our solicitous players and fans in the United States and Australia, generously contributed $2,200 toward this noble cause. We would have exceeded this amount had we extended the deadline. However, because of time and extremely busy schedules, we, designated as Contact Persons (CPS), decided to officially bring this to an end because we felt we had allotted sufficient time to our socially responsible players and our loyal fans and the entire Makuach Community in diaspora.

In this regard, please join us in applauding the following players and our most loyal fans who have contributed generously to the cause to the tune of $2,200.We wish to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to you all for your contributions in order to accomplish this great and altruistic undertaking. This is a team effort and we are proud of what we have collectively achieved. We are honoured and have no words to describe your benevolence; we are indebted to you including those whose names do not feature here. The list is led by a bevy of beauties and supportive women who have always been on our side in any and every endeavor of our life. They used to throng the fields in Kakuma, Kenya, to cheer us as we took on our opponents and that tremendous support has not wavered in this humanitarian gesture. They have adorned many years of our lives.

1. Ayen Pac Del

2. Bol Ajuoi Gai

3. Aluet Athiu Madol

4. Victoria Ayuen Mabil

5. Atong Bol Guguei

6. Akuot Mabil

7. Ayen Nhial Malaak

8. Athieng Makuei Lueth

9. Achieu Ajith Deng

10. Ayak Ayom (Achiek) Ajith

11. Ayen Alier Tit

12. Khot Buol aka Man-Adol Kang Aluong

13. Amer Agook Adier

14. Akon Paul Tiopic

15. Anyier Nhial Malaak aka Lonyier

16. Abraham Alier Gai aka Alier Masingala

17. Marial Gai aka Marial Nyalueth Athiu

18. Michael Ayak Kuol

19. Ajak Deng Ajak aka Butrus Ajak Deng/Ajak Akon Diing

20. Jacob Deng Mach

21. Bol Mach Aluong

22. Nhial Lual

23. Lual Maker Lual

24. Deng Marial Dengagot

25. Peter Mawan Garang

26. Garang Achiek Ajak

27. Aluong Gai Angeth

28. Kur Achiek Ajak

29. Angau Kuol Aguek

30. Makuei Ajak Lueth

31. Deng Awar aka Dee Awar

32. Kok Ayom (Achiek) Ajith aka Charlii

33. Alier Mach Deng aka Aliiru



On accountability, financial propriety and transparency in utilizing your money, two weeks prior to sending your contributions to the intended recipient, we spoke on phone to the mother and the brother of the deceased. After condoling with the family, sharing in their grief and offering words of encouragement, the first remittance was remitted on December 2, 2016 and the second remittance was sent on December 19, 2016.We confirmed the receipt of your hard-earned money to our mother.

Apart from these charismatic individuals whom we have just mentioned, there are numerous people who have shown kindness in different ways too, ultimately supplementing and advancing our overall goal or even exceeding it. During our conversation, the decedent’s mother disclosed to us that if it were not for God and Mama Rebecca Keth Thokluooi, she would have taken her own life. She acknowledged that Mama Rebecca had played a phenomenal role in dealing with this tragedy.

For instance, Mama Rebecca cited relevant verses in the Bible, called daily from Australia in order to offer words of encouragement and inspiration as well as financial support.

In addition, she also mentioned Leek Aleu who has been very kind and supportive in terms of financial and moral support and a lot of other people including the Church administration in Lawdier Cathedral, Bor Town, shepherded by Rev. Thomas Agou as well as spiritual support and words of wisdom from pre-eminent Bishops Nathaniel Garang Anyieth and Reuben Akur Ngong. We are grateful to you all and may God shower you with abundant blessings. Finally, we would like to sincerely thank Jacob Mawut Deng for seeking justice for his brother and ensuring that justice was meted out.

Once again, thank you for your generous contributions. We have done what you had tasked us to do. However, the mother of the deceased is still fragile and we would still implore everyone to enhance and assist in her healing process be it moral, spiritual or any help accorded. We wish the bereaved family, our contributors, Church administration in Bor Town and everyone a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2017. Rest in peace our treasure, Jadhima aka Jocop Dhieu Mayol.

A statement from Charles Kok Achiek and Alier Mach Deng, the Contact Persons, CPS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

