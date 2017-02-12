THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Fundraiser Invitation Letter

February 10th, 2017

Dear friends,

Invitation: This is to inform the members of the public that Adumwuor Community is pleased to announce and invite all South Sudanese, our friends from Twic East Community, Duk Community, Bor Community and all their Sectional Leaders to attend our first and timely fundraiser to support the highest and urgent need for a reliable school in Adumwuor. Our ultimate goal is to build three classrooms at Lualdit Mixed Primary School and one patients screening room at Kuoingo Community Clinic in Adumwuor, South Sudan. The fundraiser will be held on April 8th, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Project background: The state of classrooms or physical structures at Lualdit Mixed Primary School (the only school) in in Adumwuor warrant an urgent call to join us in making education, development and empowerment of our children a solemn priority. Currently, there are ten classrooms at the school and by the end of this year; seven classrooms will collapse on kids unless renovated before November of this year. Most of the students will be forced to stay home or study under trees if those classrooms collapsed. In addition, we have a good number of students who sat for class eight examinations and passed to go to secondary school. This means they will have to walk for close to four hours to go to secondary in Bor town and return home.

Our Solemn Call: Our sustainable approach is to raise money to renovate these classrooms so learning is not interrupted. It would also be much cheaper to renovate than to start building new ones when they collapsed. With your support, we intent to build three additional classrooms for form one, two and three so children have the convenience to study and walk short distance while searching for their education. We also believe that a functioning school must have a school health station where students are screened and treated right at the school without having to walk for miles for treatment. That is why we are hoping, with your support, to build additional classroom to serve the purpose of a timely station for screening and treating students so common diseases are controlled right at school.

Who To Contact: Are you too busy at work? No problem. Our All-Star Fundraising Committee would be honored to coordinate ways on how to support our wonderful projects. Please contact the following team members for all questions pertaining to our fundraising event:

Thuom Aluong (Fundraising Chairman) at Tel: 804-709-4775,

Makech Kuol Mabil, (Deputy Chairman) at Tel: 515-306-8542,

Arem Ajith, (Committee Secretary) at Tel: 507-350-8691,

Atem Kuol, (member) at Tel: 402-326-7657,

Anyang Makol, (member) at Tel: 682-521-7050,

Jok Nai Ayom, (member) at Tel: 616-666-1052,

Koor Joh Riak, (member) at Tel: 315-679-7143 and

Deng Majok, (member) at Tel: 385-424-8458.

Be the First Impact: It’s with great recognition that Adumwuor Community in the United States is honored to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank you for accepting our cordial invitation to join our greatest call of bringing development closer to our young children whose future could as well be measured by what we can do together for them. We hope you would grace our event in kind, attendance or by helping us to reach to a friend who can echo the conscience and solidarity of doing the most good for a greater cause. Remember, a greater impact starts with you.

With immense gratitude,

Chol Dhoor Riak, Community Chairman

Agoot Mabil Duot, Community Women Chair

Thuom Aluong, Fundraising Chairman

Makech Kuol Mabil, Fundraising Deputy Chairman

