Adol Community in the United States Fundraiser Event.

Nyiel Dot Duoi, Chairman of Adol

Fundraising day: July 8/2018

Dear Members, friends, and entire Bor Community across the globe.

On my behalf and on behalf of Adol Community in the United States, as a friend, I invite you to attend our annual fundraising in a great city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota in July 7-8/ 2018. Our theme of the fundraising is aid to build health clinic and sustain our already build school in Panpandiar. We have already build school on our own and now we need your help to sustain that school. To give your overview of Gak’s composition, Buma of Gak is compose of Abang, Adol and Jiir but in this instance we are talking about Adol and Jiir which always under one community and one leadership.

Our community was affected by 2013 war because the village of Panpandiar was the battlefield among comrades of SPLA division. The school and village structure was devastated by the war. So we decide to rebuild the school for the returnees’ children and we did it. For this reason brother/sister, we ask you for your contribution of any kind. With your help and of your community, we can withstand any wind of destruction and we can move mountain of problems faced by our community. Many things had happen and we keep asking ourselves what did we do wrong for such a thing to keep repeating themselves? These issues such as, insecurity, underdevelopment and many unavoidable diseases should be deal with in the more cooperative ways. The main question is what should we do to prevent all these things from resurfacing again? Our position as community is to build school and health care center so we can save many lives and educate many people as we can.

Our objective for this fundraising is to raise fund to sustain and adding more classes to the already build classes. Secondly we need to establish new clinic in the vicinity of Panpandiar to help with school sick students and families instead of travelling some miles or kilometers away from school zone. It is our gig to provide any assistant we can to the people around us not only for Adool and Jiir.

Our community have acknowledged and invited you as individual, head of the community, plus your community to this functioning; in the name of our great community of Gak, Adol and Jiir. In case, you could not make it, we know unavoid circumstances in life or schedule conflict, then we will be very glee to receive your personal support. Or more information, please do not hesitate to communicate your concerns to the following team members. Check them out on Facebook for their contacts.

1 Dr. Samuel Angau Maluil

2 Marial Bior Mathiang

3 Martha Akuol Amose

4 Thon Ajak Nyok

5 Malith Ariik Ajak.

Your sincere : Chairman: Nyiel Dot Duoi

