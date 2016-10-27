THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Mach Paul Mathiang

As the historical name, Bor becomes a center of a debate, to define the destiny of the Greater Bor Community Organization existent or collapse in the United States of American. Our neighbors who have utmost respect for our communities of Bor, Twice East, Nyarweng, and Hol are watching in dismay. Like other names in South Sudan, the Greater Bor community name carried a significance and important history that we can be all proud of, and no one will be left to claim it alone.

Despite this truth, our sisterly communities, are gearing up for the King Solomon court and who will save the Greater Bor Community Association from falling apart as many questions hang in the balance. The questions that hang in the balance are not limited to the following issues: (1) did members of Dukeen pullout of the Greater Bor Community Association in the USA, because of the organization being associated with name Bor or due to the political development in Jonglei State, South Sudan? (2) Is Bul Thuch Dut, as a new chairman of Twice East County in the USA, ready to give up his stand of not wanting to have any union with the association that carries the name Bor as he opposed in his famous speech in Michigan? (3) Will the two sisterly, counties of Dukeen and Twice East compromise, in case Bor County opposes the name changing as the represent a pride of the past and the present, or will the three counties of the Eastern Nile Dinkas proceed to the Solomon court?

Till the answers to these questions are determine and addressed separately. The way forward and viability of the Greater Bor Community Association in the United States of America is very uncertain. Thus, who will be blamed should a five-year organization vanish in a thin air? Not to look beyond one nose, the current administration of the Greater Bor Community in the United States of America may cart a heavyweight and a future ramification. But hey, let every man carry his own cross as the world of a blackmailing and the madness of thinking that, rewriting a contemporary history out of the historical facts may sound as simple, but let be reasonable, because to invent a new name that is not associated with any community within the Jonglei state is very rare. A good example is the name of our state Jonglei itself. This name Jonglei came from a certain community. Amazingly, no any community has decide to pullout of Jonglei state, due to its name not being inclusive or being associate with certain community. Subsequently, how did some of our brothers or sisters have it wrong that the Greater Bor Association is none-inclusive while we have no problem with our state being called Jonglei?

With this in mind, one can’t withstand the argument made by some communities who pullout of the Greater Association because of the name Bor not being inclusive. Truly, if these communities pulled-out from the Greater Bor Community Association in the USA because of the name. Then, it is possible that they will also advise the members of their communities, who are living in Bortown to pullout of the town till the name of the state capital is changed into an inclusive name. But, if their interest was influenced by the new political development in Jonglei state, then they will remain as part of the Greater Bor Association in the USA and proceed to the Solomon court will be avoided.

Legitimately, the new leader of Twice East may continue to claim that he never supported the formation of the Greater Bor Community Association because he opposed to it during its early formation in Michigan, though some members from his own community disagree with him at the time. Now, he has the key to drive the Twice East community to any direction that will suit his leadership and members who voted for him. However, calculating his moves will be determine by his past standing on issues that are related to the Greater Bor Community Associate and King Solomon court will be better off than Bἕny Deng Lueth who is awaiting the miracle to happen to him.

Without Kuol Awan now in the picture, a man who saved the union of the three sisterly, counties from breaking up in Michigan during it infant stage. The author concluded that the breaking up of the Greater Bor Community Organization is inevitable and the King Solomon Court is a final destiny.

Warning to the readers. This article is exclusively base on the author opinion and should not be associated with any community or any leadership among our sisterly, counties. Arbitrate it as a personal opinion and response to it without over generalization.

