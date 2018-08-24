2019 Bor Community Election Announcement!

The office of the Board of directors for Bor Community Development Association Inc., in USA is formally inviting all candidates interested in running for the chairperson’s position in the next year’s election to declare their candidacies. A potential candidate will need to declare his/her intention to run for the office by the following deadlines:

By October 31, 2018, a candidate must send an electronic message to the board to confirm his/her candidacy for the position of the chairperson for Bor Community Development Association Inc.

By November 30, 2018, a candidate must submit the rest of the application dossier, including a resume, statement of purpose, three letters of recommendation, names of 2 campaign managers, vice chairperson, and a general secretary.

The three letters of recommendation must come from people who know the candidate best and can attest to their leadership abilities. One letter must come from the candidate’s clan section leadership; the other two can come from either state, city or Payam leadership. Without these three letters, your candidacy will not be allowed! Our office verifies all received documents.

The candidate must have a proof of participation in form of fees payment for the last two administrations to the equivalence of $1,720. Bor Community Office of Board of Directors accepts the payment of arrears in full, before endorsing any candidacy. We will verify this record from the Treasurer’s office. Without this proof, your candidacy will not be allowed!

Please note that any concern about the running mates and campaign managers will be addressed in the meeting of the board with candidates two weeks before the deadline of November 30th. The hosting state for the election day will be announced sometimes in December 2018.

The absolute deadline for the final submission will be November 30th by midnight. Please submit your candidacy declaration and application materials and addressed the packet to: dutdeng6@gmail.com. For any questions, please reach out to the board members as shown below but preferably to Dut Leek Deng:

Chol Kuch Chol (Chairman of the Board) Email: izzykuch@gmail.com Dut Leek Deng (Deputy Chair) Email: dutdeng6@gmail.com Mabil Beer (Secretary) Email: danielber32@gmail.com Sarah Bullen Alier (Member) Email: achotbol@msn.com Deng Achol Abui (Member) Email: dengabui@yahoo.com Panther Abuk Kuol (Member) Email: pankuoldit@gmail.com Riak Deng Riak (Member) Email: deng05042011@gmail.com

