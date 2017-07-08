Tracking John Masura, the deceitful artist of Hot In Juba and Juba Eye

“Word spread because word will spread. Stories and secrets fight, stories win, shed new secrets, which new stories fight, and on.” ― China Miéville, Embassytown

By Majur Deng Nhial

The purpose of this report is to demonstrate the consistency that convincingly supports the existence of truth by providing proofs or evidences about who is actually behind Juba Eye and Hot In Juba based on the given research and analysis. Both tabloids have been publishing luridly news, causing chock and disgust to the victims of social stigma in the world of social media. The author bases his findings on the intertwining evidences among the following websites: Hot in Juba, Juba Eye, Panluel Wel, and Talk of Juba as well as providing opinion on the used strategies.

First, let’s start with the low hanging fruits that on April 5, 2017, the Eye Blog discreditably revealed Homeboy, Rok Ayom a.k.a. Good James Agut-Yar Aghok as someone who has been academically incompetent by a writer who has no merit to debate the victimized in light rather than under the pretext and shadow of Juba Eye – please click on the next square bracket to initiate the whole story further [1].

Khor Jool Mayen who is always known for his best singing ability, was later attacked and publicly humiliated after he proudly led Wut Aboudit when he appeared live on Facebook during the fundraiser in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The motives why he was stormed and censured harshly in public forum remain known only to Imatong, the editor of Juba Eye who is also an active editor at Hot In Juba.

Before that, the author of this item of information would like to educate readers of this piece about the previous preliminary findings that interrelated Hot In Juba and Panluel Wel site blogs, which was published on Bor Globe Network as well as Panluel Wel [2].

The key evidence below was that both blogs shared the same address and forms of contact such as phone and fax:

Registrant Street: 14747 N Northsight Blvd Suite 111, PMB 309

Registrant City: Scottsdale

Registrant State/Province: Arizona

Registrant Postal Code: 85260

Registrant Country: US

Registrant Phone: +1.4806242599

Registrant Fax: +1.4806242598

In a different development, there were other technical altercations that involved the author of this paper with another gentleman, Mayak Deng Aruei, the Host of Twic World; Aruei was accused of intriguing series of defamatory articles against elders and leaders of the then Bor County whether at a civil level or in a government when the signature of his website always appeared at the bottom of the released articles. He later testified and confessed in a lengthy article to stay clear off the alleged problem , naming Thon Garang to be the mastermind of that designated mission per the article published on Panluel Wel [3]. Thon boldly took a lead and came forward, accepting the roles played in those Press Releases as well as he addressed his desires why he chose to do so. The brewed drama eventually ended there.

Presumably, Panluel Wel who also called Himself John Masura at Hot In Juba became aware and realized that it would not be safe haven anymore at the comfort of his hideout since dramatic art might spill over his hideaway palace! After he published Mayak’s opinion article, the next day he updated Hot In Juba’s registry profile editing the above address and forms of contact. Fortunately, every single piece of evidence that correlated Hot In Juba and Panluel Wel was successfully secured and saved before the edition. Assumedly, someone was believed to have associated with the office of Lost Boys Foundation in Scottsdale, Arizona who could also had a close personal friendship with Panlual Wel during his studies at the George Washington University might have provided the above address for a web registration; or else, he himself could have taken a business card from the foundation if he happened to tour the organization.

However, that was not the end of the story as another deceitful geek called Mariak Bol Majok Adiang from Gorial took over the registry and became the legal registrant of Hot In Juba. Besides, Mariak officially hosts Talk of Juba. On the other hand, Mariak Bol Studied Web Design/Web Development at Zetech University and he is now believed to be the developer who actual designed Juba Eye, Hot In Juba, and Talk of Juba [4, 5]. Another point of evidence indicated that the time he became the registrant of Hot In Juba was also believed the time he was redesigning that website; most of the readers who were knowledgeable about the designs and contents of Hot In Juba and Talk of Juba at that time could agree with this writer, that the two blogs were pretty much very similar in design, shape, and background colors.

While he was the registrant of Hot In Juba, there was also a story that connected him with Achiech Malual Ayom Door on the same blog. The readers may click on the next square bracket to initiate the whole story further after this quote “Mariak couldn’t mention the baby’s name though. Hot in Juba at the time of writing this report couldn’t identify the mother of Mariak’s newborn baby (but we digging in to that) Mariak has a 1yr old son with Achiech Malual Ayom a daughter to SPLA deputy of general staff Gen. Malual Ayom & for whatever reason they are not staying together & the son is in the custody of the mother (Achiech Malual Ayom) [6].” Why did Mariak let someone else bashed the mother of his son on the blog he helped built? Did he intentionally turn her in because the couple might have had domestic issues? One could have guessed the other way or another!

The two gentlemen – Mariak Bol and John Masura were aware of this heinous business and this was how they responded; “The idea of hot in Juba website was inspired by Talk of Juba with which was run by my (online) brother Mariak Bol who I approached to sell my idea of Hot in Juba and if we could possibly work together. Mariak turned down my idea and so me and my friend Dexfont went ahead and teamed up with a US based South Sudanese web designer and launched our website in March 2015. My contract with an international NGO in Juba had just ended so I and Dexfont together with the web designer that I can’t name now devoted much of our time to HIJ. The website soon went viral after publishing news about first South Sudanese open gay.” Would Mariak Bol explain who was that his “online borther” and how did they meet? The bottom-line here was that Mariak’s main role was to design and build blogs and partially less responsible for most of the egregious reports; however, John Masura is believed to have been managing the small-scale business after the developer completed the project! Below is the tracking record of Hot In Juba.

– Sponsoring Registrar IANA ID: 146; for Hot In Juba at the time

– Name Server: NS1.CLOUDFASTWEB.COM; for Hot In Juba at the time

– Name Server: NS2.CLOUDFASTWEB.COM; for Hot In Juba at the time

– The data contained in GoDaddy.com

In addition, last year, this author released an initial report composed with allegations of accusing both Panluel Wel and Mariak Bol to have been playing very crucial roles in publishing crude and raw news about people’s privacies on Hot In Juba [7]. The accused gentlemen de-emphasized the alleged report. Panluel Wel mocked and ridiculed the allegations by retitling and highlighting the text of the written article in red; and this was how he responded [8]. Moreover, Mariak was active on his Facebook page at the time and acted like he did not read anything about the surfaced allegations when observed. On the third day of the story, he wrote a pretentious testimony – kind of alibi defense on his Facebook page, saying that members of Bor Community falsely accused him as he had no time to stay that long on a computer or Facebook because recently he had an eye surgery and a doctor told him not to do so due to light effect.

After this quote, please click on the next square bracket to initiate the whole story further. “Now this whole thing of people accusing me of being behind Hot in Juba has been happening for some time now. I’m not the only person ever accused many other people have also complained of the same in the past. The latest accusation was following an article written by Bor community website called borglobe.com. In the article the writer insinuated that myself and someone named Panluelwel were behind Hot in Juba website or have something to do with it. Whatever evidence they had to link me to Hot in Juba, I’m yet to know. As I go through the whole drama reading comments my eyes started to hurt, I then logged off and that is why I couldn’t respond in time [9].”

After that Mariak built the website – Hot IN Juba and also updated the registry profiles of Hot In Juba, removing his name again and replaced it with Khamis Lado, an Equatorian name which is considered to be a fake blog registrant. Below is the present tracking record of Hot In Juba.

DOMAIN INFORMATION

Domain:hotinjuba.com

Registrar: PDR LTD. D/B/A PUBLICDOMAINREGISTRY.COM

Registration Date:2015-02-28

Expiration Date:2018-02-28

Updated Date:2017-02-24

Name Servers: ns131.kenyawebexperts.com

ns132.kenyawebexperts.com

REGISTRANT CONTACT

Name: Khamis Lado

Street: 85260

City: Scottsdale Arizona

State: United State

Postal Code: 85260

Country: US

Phone: +1.4862047589

Email: hotinjuba@gmail.com

Domain Name: HOTINJUBA.COM

Registry Domain ID: 1906114992_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN

Registrar IANA ID: 303

In its earliest lifecycle of Panlual Wel Blog, the editor footnote bore the following term: Junubin, an Arabic word that means South Sudanese Bloggers. After Hot In Juba got established and the report interrelated blogs surfaced, the term was later intentionally deleted, yet another Arabic word remains in the usage – Shukran, which means thank you. The same term (junubin) is very consistently used by Panluel Wel, Juba Eye, and Hot In Juba [10, 11, 12, 13]. This is another consistency of the Arabic phrase “shamarat” often used on Juba Eye and Hot In Juba as it was acknowledged in the previous report– the readers may click here to the next square bracket [14].

After a revelation was made last year, Hot In Juba became less aggressive on its technique of attacking people and the host became bored; therefore, he decided to come up with something that is hard to find such as the Juba Eye to accelerate his behavior of attacking people. First and foremost, let’s explore where the Juba Eye has been registered. Research indicates that Juba Eye is registered at Godalming, Surrey in Great Britain. Below is the tracking record of Juba Eye.

Domain Information

Domain: jubaeye.com

Registrar: MESH DIGITAL LIMITED

Registration Date: 2017-01-18

Expiration Date: 2018-01-18

Updated Date: 2017-01-18

Status: ok

Name Servers: ns1.crystalwebhosting.com

ns2.crystalwebhosting.com

Registrant Contact

Name: Identity Protection Service

Organization: Identity Protect Limited

Street: PO Box 795

City: Godalming

State: Surrey

Postal Code: GU7 9GA

Country: GB

Phone: +44.1483307527

Fax: +44.1483304031

Email: jubaeye.com@identity-protect.org

Domain Name: JUBAEYE.COM

Registry Domain ID: 2091053770_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN

Registrar IANA ID: 1390

More importantly, Paan luel Wel also removed the allegedly address above that linked his paanluelwel.com with Hot In Juba; he later generated a fake address and registration in Panama, a small country in Central America. After sometimes, he deleted that that registration and maintained no address while keeping “Registration Private.” This was also another consistency he was believed to register Juba Eye in Godalming, Surrey Great Britain with a fake address and residency.

Domain Information

Domain: paanluelwel.com

Registrar: WILD WEST DOMAINS, LLC

Name Servers: ns1.wordpress.com

ns2.wordpress.com

Name: Registration Private

Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLC

By the way, who is PaanLuel Wël? He is a South Sudanese by nationality; his biography indicates that he graduated with a Double Major in Economics and Philosophy from the George Washington University, Washington DC, USA; and lives in Washington DC, USA.

In 2008, his story was all over major newspapers in the United States and around the world that a former Jesuit Refugee Service scholar and Lost Boy of Sudan, Joseph Makwei Mabioor Deng won a scholarship from BANAA and had an admission in one of the top schools in the United States. Makwei similarly majored in a Double Major in Economics and Philosophy from the George Washington University, Washington DC, USA; and lived in Washington DC, USA; this description becomes the perfect match of the PaanLuel Wël’s biography! Certainly, Makwei suffers in what this author perfectly called ‘identiphobia ‘ – fear of being known publicly on social fora/forums. In 2010 on, he heavily involved political writings pertaining political issues that have been facing South Sudan on his paanluelwel.com; his blog later became popular and had hundred thousand of visitors and was featured as a distinguishing gust on BBC “his blog has received over 200,000 views and he was recently featured as a guest columnist on the BBC [15].” Besides, he wrote some books under his name and some under Paan Lual Wel. One of his books is written in Dinka language and this also fits “menh e jol mayen e rot gueng KCSE certificate de”. Mading Yai was once quoted in kakuma during a traditional dance as saying “ Yengo bii menh e Jol Mayen yeth chok dhuook yeen yoot nhial areet ele kene thondit E grade.” This preceding quote was well written by someone who had such apparatus of writing Dinka like author Makwei.

The salient point here is that Makwei moderates Paan Luel Wel, Hot In Juba, and Juba Eye. There can be tipsters based in Australia who are aligned to the industry and pretty much, most of them are within the Kongor Dynasty. Makwei must convince the online community why did his registry link to Hot In Juba in the first place?

This is how Juba Eye can be brought down!

All victims of Juba Eye can link their stories of defamation and contact MESH DIGITAL LIMITED, the hosting server.

They must provide these:

Registry Domain ID: 2091053770_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN

Registrar IANA ID: 1390

They must ask for financial records – invoice in which the domain was paid during the registration; that invoice will bear the name of the person in term of his financial account. If MESH DIGITAL LIMITED fails to comply with your request, you have an obligation to file a law suit against MESH DIGITAL LIMITED for allowing its clients to register with false and fake identifications to defame you. You may follow the link below to the website and there are different forms of contacts such as emails, phones, and report abuse. This number is a UK based +33 (0)1 82 88 01 93; the United States Based is 1-877-977-NAME (1-877-977-6263). In addition, you can report an abuse at this abuse@123-Reg.co.uk; you can do Live Chat Support, following this link https://www.123-reg.co.uk/support/category/Email/

https://www.domainmonster.com/contact/

The victims of Hot In Juba must also contact and provide:

Registry Domain ID: 1906114992_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN

Registrar IANA ID: 303

Address:

501, IT Building No 3,

NESCO IT Park, NESCO Complex,

Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East),

Mumbai – 400063

Maharashtra, India

Tel : +91 (22) 67209000

Email: compliance@publicdomainregistry.com

https://publicdomainregistry.com/contact-us/address/

The author of this piece is responsible for the content of this article. Any question? majurd@borglobe.com

